Arizona cities respond to the worst drought in over a thousand years with a new plan Cities in Arizona have started implementing state-required drought plans in response to the crisis on the Colorado River. The current drought is the worst in 1,200 years.

Weather Arizona cities respond to the worst drought in over a thousand years with a new plan Arizona cities respond to the worst drought in over a thousand years with a new plan Listen · 3:58 3:58 Cities in Arizona have started implementing state-required drought plans in response to the crisis on the Colorado River. The current drought is the worst in 1,200 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor