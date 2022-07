Lia Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Lia Thomas was nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award by the University of Pennsylvania. In March, Thomas became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division 1 history.

