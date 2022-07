Police search for answers after 2 shootings in Indianapolis, Ind., over the weekend Police are investigating two weekend shootings in the Indianapolis, Ind., metro area.

National Police search for answers after 2 shootings in Indianapolis, Ind., over the weekend Police search for answers after 2 shootings in Indianapolis, Ind., over the weekend Listen · 3:01 3:01 Police are investigating two weekend shootings in the Indianapolis, Ind., metro area. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor