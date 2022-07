Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is negotiating global issues including Russian oil NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Yellen about inflation, efforts to choke off much of the Russia profit from oil sales and her push for a global minimum corporate tax so firms can't shop for lower rates.

Economy Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is negotiating global issues including Russian oil Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is negotiating global issues including Russian oil Listen · 7:47 7:47 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Yellen about inflation, efforts to choke off much of the Russia profit from oil sales and her push for a global minimum corporate tax so firms can't shop for lower rates. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor