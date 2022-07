Jurors heard opening statements on the first day of the Parkland shooting trial The gunman has admitted to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The jury is deciding the sentence.

Law Jurors heard opening statements on the first day of the Parkland shooting trial Jurors heard opening statements on the first day of the Parkland shooting trial Listen · 3:03 3:03 The gunman has admitted to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The jury is deciding the sentence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor