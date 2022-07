Recently confirmed, Steve Dettelbach steps in at a critical time to lead the ATF The first head of the ATF confirmed by the Senate in seven years starts work Tuesday. Steve Dettelbach will lead the federal agency that regulates firearms amid a spike in gun violence.

