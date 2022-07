New law takes aim at those who refuse to open up cargo space in U.S. ports The head of an agriculture lobby and a market analyst talk about supply chain relief that U.S. producers and consumers can expect from the recently enacted Ocean Shipping Reform Act.

Business New law takes aim at those who refuse to open up cargo space in U.S. ports New law takes aim at those who refuse to open up cargo space in U.S. ports Listen · 2:36 2:36 The head of an agriculture lobby and a market analyst talk about supply chain relief that U.S. producers and consumers can expect from the recently enacted Ocean Shipping Reform Act. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor