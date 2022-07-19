Bison have been reintroduced in England for the first time in thousands of years

European bison resemble their American cousins. The Guardian says they're eating their way through dense forest near Canterbury. They chew bark, squash plants and open space for new growth.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bison have gone into forest management. European bison resemble their American cousins. And scientists reintroduced them in England for the first time in thousands of years. The Guardian says they're eating their way through dense forest. They chew bark, squash plants and open space for new growth. The more diverse forest absorbs more carbon. And this reminds me, how did the bison's mother say farewell? Bye, son. It's MORNING EDITION.

