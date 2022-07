A hawk patrols the El Cerrito del Norte BART station for unwanted pigeons A light rail station in a San Francisco suburb had a nasty problem: pigeon poop. The solution: a trained hawk scares the pigeons away. Commuters now treat the hawk and his handler like celebrities.

