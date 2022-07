To avoid states' abortion bans, a doctor proposes a floating clinic NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Meg Autry, an OBGYN and a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, about plans to offer surgical abortions on a floating clinic in the Gulf of Mexico.

