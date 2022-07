Northern Europe is bracing for unusually high temperatures this week As the heat wave in southern Europe shows some signs of abating, temperatures in northern Europe are soaring. Record highs are expected in the U.K. where officials have declared a national emergency.

Northern Europe is bracing for unusually high temperatures this week

As the heat wave in southern Europe shows some signs of abating, temperatures in northern Europe are soaring. Record highs are expected in the U.K. where officials have declared a national emergency.