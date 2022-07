The home of the Pittsburgh Steelers is being renamed and redecorated For 20 years the stadium was called Heinz Field and giant Heinz Ketchup bottles framed the scoreboard. But naming rights expired, and those bottles loved by Steelers fans are being removed.

