Remembering sculptor Claes Oldenburg, who made monumental everyday objects Works by the Swedish-born artist include an oversized rubber stamp in Cleveland, a clothespin in Philadelphia and a flashlight in Las Vegas. Oldenburg died July 18. Originally broadcast in 1992.

Fine Art Remembering sculptor Claes Oldenburg, who made monumental everyday objects Remembering sculptor Claes Oldenburg, who made monumental everyday objects Listen · 7:41 7:41 Works by the Swedish-born artist include an oversized rubber stamp in Cleveland, a clothespin in Philadelphia and a flashlight in Las Vegas. Oldenburg died July 18. Originally broadcast in 1992. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor