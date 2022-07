The European heatwave is spreading northward, fueling wildfire and drought dangers The heatwave embroiling southern and central Europe is making its way north. A report says the heat with low rainfall means nearly half the EU's land area will be affected by drought this summer.

Weather The European heatwave is spreading northward, fueling wildfire and drought dangers