Missouri ranked #1 for Black homicide victimization NPR's Juana Summers talks with Josh Sugarmann, Violence Policy Center's executive director, about his analysis of 2019 homicide data and why Missouri was ranked #1 for Black homicide victimization.

National Missouri ranked #1 for Black homicide victimization Missouri ranked #1 for Black homicide victimization Listen · 4:21 4:21 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Josh Sugarmann, Violence Policy Center's executive director, about his analysis of 2019 homicide data and why Missouri was ranked #1 for Black homicide victimization. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor