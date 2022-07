Biden order promises more help for Americans detained or held hostage abroad NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Diane Foley, mother of journalist James Foley, who was kidnapped and killed by ISIS in 2012, about an executive order meant to help wrongfully detained Americans abroad.

National Biden order promises more help for Americans detained or held hostage abroad Biden order promises more help for Americans detained or held hostage abroad Listen · 5:44 5:44 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Diane Foley, mother of journalist James Foley, who was kidnapped and killed by ISIS in 2012, about an executive order meant to help wrongfully detained Americans abroad. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor