When there's drought, African governments urged to act before there's a famine A drought is pounding the Horn of Africa. How can the region recover from this one, and are some small-scale solutions to the challenges of drought and famine, staring governments in the face?

Africa When there's drought, African governments urged to act before there's a famine When there's drought, African governments urged to act before there's a famine Listen · 6:54 6:54 A drought is pounding the Horn of Africa. How can the region recover from this one, and are some small-scale solutions to the challenges of drought and famine, staring governments in the face? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor