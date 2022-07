A bipartisan group of senators blocks Trump-era plan to realign the VA A Trump-era plan would have shut many of the Department of Veterans Affairs less-used clinics and aging hospitals. A bipartisan group of senators has blocked that plan.

A bipartisan group of senators blocks Trump-era plan to realign the VA A bipartisan group of senators blocks Trump-era plan to realign the VA Listen · 4:07 4:07 A Trump-era plan would have shut many of the Department of Veterans Affairs less-used clinics and aging hospitals. A bipartisan group of senators has blocked that plan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor