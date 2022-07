Why did a man who bought a real Picasso sketch try to pass it off as a fake? Investigators say the collector was at an airport in Spain and had the 1966 work called "Three figures" in his luggage. He didn't declare the piece, worth nearly half a million dollars, to customs.

