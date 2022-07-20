The Chainsmokers will perform high above the Earth for their next concert

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

The Chainsmokers are going out of this world. Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have many hits - though their group name never did seem right for singers - and now they plan to perform in a pressurized capsule 20 miles high, attached to a balloon. A space tourism company is producing this concert. It's unclear where the audience will be. Those of us on the ground will be way, way, way, way, way in the back row.

