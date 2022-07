The next steps for the Jan. 6 committee as hearings come to a close With the Jan. 6 committee wrapping up its summer hearings this week, here's a look at the next steps in its investigation.

Politics The next steps for the Jan. 6 committee as hearings come to a close The next steps for the Jan. 6 committee as hearings come to a close Listen · 4:01 4:01 With the Jan. 6 committee wrapping up its summer hearings this week, here's a look at the next steps in its investigation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor