A man must decide to flee Ukraine to join his family or stay to care for his parents A Ukrainian man is being forced to choose between the two: a wife and three children who have fled the country and aging parents who are trapped behind enemy lines.

Europe A man must decide to flee Ukraine to join his family or stay to care for his parents A man must decide to flee Ukraine to join his family or stay to care for his parents Listen · 2:53 2:53 A Ukrainian man is being forced to choose between the two: a wife and three children who have fled the country and aging parents who are trapped behind enemy lines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor