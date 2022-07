A new update makes The Sims 4 more inclusive NPRs Juana Summers talks with Ash Parrish, a video game reporter at The Verge, about a new update that makes a video game from The Sims series more inclusive.

Games & Humor A new update makes The Sims 4 more inclusive A new update makes The Sims 4 more inclusive Listen · 4:19 4:19 NPRs Juana Summers talks with Ash Parrish, a video game reporter at The Verge, about a new update that makes a video game from The Sims series more inclusive. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor