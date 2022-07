NASA has set a launch date for Artemis, its new rocket for flying humans to the moon NASA has set a launch date for its new Artemis rocket. The space agency has pinned its hopes on the delayed and over-budget program to get humans back to the moon and eventually Mars.

NASA has set a launch date for Artemis, its new rocket for flying humans to the moon NASA has set a launch date for its new Artemis rocket. The space agency has pinned its hopes on the delayed and over-budget program to get humans back to the moon and eventually Mars.