Calls grow louder for Uvalde's police chief to be fired The school superintendent in Uvalde, Texas, wants the district's police chief, Pete Arredondo, to be fired. Arredondo led the botched law enforcement response to the shooting in which 21 people died.

National Calls grow louder for Uvalde's police chief to be fired Calls grow louder for Uvalde's police chief to be fired Listen · 3:25 3:25 The school superintendent in Uvalde, Texas, wants the district's police chief, Pete Arredondo, to be fired. Arredondo led the botched law enforcement response to the shooting in which 21 people died. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor