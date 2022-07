Hundreds of women in Iran are defying authorities by publicly removing their hijab If it's summer in Iran, that means women are under more scrutiny than usual as police seek to ensure that modest Islamic dress codes are being followed. But this summer has seen a backlash.

Middle East Hundreds of women in Iran are defying authorities by publicly removing their hijab

If it's summer in Iran, that means women are under more scrutiny than usual as police seek to ensure that modest Islamic dress codes are being followed. But this summer has seen a backlash.