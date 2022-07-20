Meet TikTok's 'Coastal Grandmother'

Close your eyes and imagine for a moment that you're on the beach in an outfit that in "Something's Gotta Give," looking through a book of Ina Garten recipes with a cashmere sweater tied across your shoulders.

If any of this appeals to you, you might be what's known on TikTok as a "coastal grandmother."

It's a term coined by 26-year-old TikTok creator Lex Nicoleta to describe a beachy, romantic aesthetic.

It's become this summer's vibe of choice. But what can the aesthetic tell us about how trends circulate online? And how do they encourage consumerism?

Alden Wicker, Rebecca Jennings, and Jennifer Ebelhar join us for the discussion.



