Have hearings convinced Americans that Trump was singularly responsible for Jan. 6? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capital, for a preview Thursday's primetime hearing.

Politics Have hearings convinced Americans that Trump was singularly responsible for Jan. 6? Have hearings convinced Americans that Trump was singularly responsible for Jan. 6? Listen · 5:40 5:40 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capital, for a preview Thursday's primetime hearing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor