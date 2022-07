The war in Ukraine has dramatically affected businesses — big and small Businesses in Ukraine face numerous challenges in the midst of the war. Some have shutdown entirely, while others are scrambling to find new ways to operate.

Europe The war in Ukraine has dramatically affected businesses — big and small The war in Ukraine has dramatically affected businesses — big and small Listen · 3:51 3:51 Businesses in Ukraine face numerous challenges in the midst of the war. Some have shutdown entirely, while others are scrambling to find new ways to operate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor