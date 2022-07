Major gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after a break for maintenance The operator announced that natural gas started flowing through a key pipeline after a 10-day shutdown. The gas flow was expected to fall well short of full capacity and the outlook was uncertain.

Major gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after a break for maintenance