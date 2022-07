Texas State University is creating a class on pop star Harry Styles Students will learn about the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity. That includes discussions of gender, sexuality and race.

Music News Texas State University is creating a class on pop star Harry Styles Texas State University is creating a class on pop star Harry Styles Listen · 0:27 0:27 Students will learn about the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity. That includes discussions of gender, sexuality and race. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor