Without the help of Congress, Biden tries to do more to address climate change NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Leah Stokes, an expert on clean energy and climate policy, about options the Biden administration can use to address climate change in the absence of Congressional action.

Climate Without the help of Congress, Biden tries to do more to address climate change Without the help of Congress, Biden tries to do more to address climate change Listen · 4:57 4:57 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Leah Stokes, an expert on clean energy and climate policy, about options the Biden administration can use to address climate change in the absence of Congressional action. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor