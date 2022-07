U.S. defense officials pledge to keep weapons supply flowing to Ukraine Nearly five months into Russia's war in Ukraine, it increasingly looks like a war of attrition. At the Pentagon, the top leaders spoke about how the U.S. is adapting to this reality.

Nearly five months into Russia's war in Ukraine, it increasingly looks like a war of attrition. At the Pentagon, the top leaders spoke about how the U.S. is adapting to this reality.