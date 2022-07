President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Thursday.

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Thursday.