#2259: Sherry's Menopausal Mercury : The Best of Car Talk Sherry has an older Mercury that is becoming menopausal(Sherry's words -not ours!). She says that it exhibits 'hot flashes' with the dashboard gauges spiking up and down at random times. Don't worry: as usual, all wisecracks about 'irritability, moodiness and weight gain' refer to Click and Clack themselves on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

