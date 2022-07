Tonight's Jan. 6 hearing to focus on what Trump was doing for 3 hours during the riot The House Jan. 6 committee will hold its eighth hearing Thursday night, focused on former President Trump's activities when he was out of public view for three hours during the attack on the Capitol.

National Tonight's Jan. 6 hearing to focus on what Trump was doing for 3 hours during the riot Listen · 3:34 The House Jan. 6 committee will hold its eighth hearing Thursday night, focused on former President Trump's activities when he was out of public view for three hours during the attack on the Capitol.