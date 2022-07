On Earth, NASA tech is all around us While NASA's James Webb Space Telescope flies through space, its space technology has done more for people on Earth than you might know about.

Technology On Earth, NASA tech is all around us On Earth, NASA tech is all around us Listen · 1:50 1:50 While NASA's James Webb Space Telescope flies through space, its space technology has done more for people on Earth than you might know about. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor