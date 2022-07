Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns despite surviving a no confidence vote Despite surviving a no confidence vote, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has resigned. He said he won't govern without 100% support in his coalition, after some parties abstained from voting.

Europe Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns despite surviving a no confidence vote Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns despite surviving a no confidence vote Despite surviving a no confidence vote, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has resigned. He said he won't govern without 100% support in his coalition, after some parties abstained from voting.