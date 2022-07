The impact of the Jan. 6 hearings on American voters Nearly six in 10 Americans say they are paying at least some attention to the Jan. 6 hearings, according to a NPR-PBS NewsHour Marist poll. But a poll can't fully capture how people are reacting.

Politics The impact of the Jan. 6 hearings on American voters The impact of the Jan. 6 hearings on American voters Listen · 3:46 3:46 Nearly six in 10 Americans say they are paying at least some attention to the Jan. 6 hearings, according to a NPR-PBS NewsHour Marist poll. But a poll can't fully capture how people are reacting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor