Stranger Things David Harbour shares a wild story about an unusual day. : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn David Harbour is currently starring on the Netflix blockbuster hit Stranger Things. He plays Police Chief Jim Hopper, initially tasked with searching for a missing child in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Every season, the show gets a bit more paranormal and tense, so we asked David if he had any on-set stories that stick out in his mind. To nobody's surprise, he tells us a bonkers story from season one of Stranger Things.

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Stranger Things' David Harbour on the Craziest Day of His Entire Career

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Roy Rochlin/Getty Images hide caption

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

David Harbour is the quintessential working actor. He's done theater, earning a Tony nomination for his run in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? He's starred in big budget comic book movies like Hellboy and Suicide Squad. He had excellent turns in Black Mass, Brokeback Mountain, and many other movies. But odds are, you know David Harbour best from his role on Stranger Things - one of the biggest things on television right now.

Stranger Things is set in the 1980s, in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Harbour plays Jim Hopper, the town's police chief. Not everything is as it seems in Hawkins. Hopper gets thrown into the thick of it when young Will Byers goes missing and Hopper offers to join the kid's mom, Joyce (played by Winona Ryder), in the search. The search for Will takes some extraordinary twists and turns. There are monsters, secret government experiments, parallel universes and many other scary and, er... stranger things.

We caught up with David to ask about the craziest day of his entire career, and to our delight, he took us back to the first season of Stranger Things, and an intense, surreal experience on set.