News brief: Jan. 6 hearing, Ukraine grain, Biden is taking Paxlovid for COVID A wrap up of the latest House Jan. 6 committee hearing. The U.N. appears close to a deal to get needed grain out of Ukraine to the rest of the world. President Biden is being treated for COVID-19.

Politics News brief: Jan. 6 hearing, Ukraine grain, Biden is taking Paxlovid for COVID News brief: Jan. 6 hearing, Ukraine grain, Biden is taking Paxlovid for COVID Listen · 10:45 10:45 A wrap up of the latest House Jan. 6 committee hearing. The U.N. appears close to a deal to get needed grain out of Ukraine to the rest of the world. President Biden is being treated for COVID-19. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor