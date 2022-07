Hearing examines where Trump was for the 187 minutes of the attack on the Capitol The House Jan. 6 committee Thursday night revealed what former President Trump was doing during the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812, and a whole lot more in a primetime hearing.

Politics Hearing examines where Trump was for the 187 minutes of the attack on the Capitol Hearing examines where Trump was for the 187 minutes of the attack on the Capitol Listen · 3:36 3:36 The House Jan. 6 committee Thursday night revealed what former President Trump was doing during the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812, and a whole lot more in a primetime hearing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor