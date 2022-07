There soon may be a deal to free up Ukrainian grain shipments blocked by Russia Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russian has blocked shipment of grain. Negotiations have taken place for weeks, mediated by Turkey and the U.N., to oversee safe passage of the shipments.

Europe There soon may be a deal to free up Ukrainian grain shipments blocked by Russia There soon may be a deal to free up Ukrainian grain shipments blocked by Russia Listen · 3:35 3:35 Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russian has blocked shipment of grain. Negotiations have taken place for weeks, mediated by Turkey and the U.N., to oversee safe passage of the shipments. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor