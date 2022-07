Another opinion on the tone of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Sarah Isgur, a lawyer and a former Justice Department spokesperson in the Trump administration, about her take on the delivery of the Supreme Court opinions.

Another opinion on the tone of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Another opinion on the tone of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Listen · 6:47 6:47 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Sarah Isgur, a lawyer and a former Justice Department spokesperson in the Trump administration, about her take on the delivery of the Supreme Court opinions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor