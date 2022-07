Famed Lambeau Field is taken over this weekend by the 2 best teams in soccer Green Bay, Wis., on Saturday hosts two top-tier European soccer teams: Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich — for the first soccer exhibition game on the Packers' Lambeau Field.

