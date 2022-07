Alt text helps the visually impaired experience the James Webb Telescope images Visually impaired people can enjoy the celestial images captured by the James Webb Telescope and shared by NASA. A team provided descriptive labels using the alt text feature on social media apps.

Visually impaired people can enjoy the celestial images captured by the James Webb Telescope and shared by NASA. A team provided descriptive labels using the alt text feature on social media apps.