How significant a threat is ISIS right now? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Seth Jones at the Center for Strategic and International Studies about the threat from ISIS, and U.S. military operations that killed or captured some of its leaders.

How significant a threat is ISIS right now? How significant a threat is ISIS right now? Listen · 5:06 5:06 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Seth Jones at the Center for Strategic and International Studies about the threat from ISIS, and U.S. military operations that killed or captured some of its leaders. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor