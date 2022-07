U.S. Marines are set to have the first Black 4-star general in their 246-year history The Senate will make military history if it votes to confirm Gen. Michael E. Langley to command U.S. forces in Africa. He'll be the first Black four-star general in the Marine Corps' history.

