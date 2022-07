On HBO's 'Barry,' Bill Hader asks, 'Can you change your nature?' Hader plays a hitman who enrolls in acting classes in the dark comedy, which he co-created. He's been nominated for Emmy Awards for both acting and directing Barry. Originally broadcast June 2019.

Television On HBO's 'Barry,' Bill Hader asks, 'Can you change your nature?' On HBO's 'Barry,' Bill Hader asks, 'Can you change your nature?' Listen · 19:58 19:58 Hader plays a hitman who enrolls in acting classes in the dark comedy, which he co-created. He's been nominated for Emmy Awards for both acting and directing Barry. Originally broadcast June 2019. Hear The Original Interview Television On HBO's 'Barry,' Bill Hader Asks, 'Can You Change Your Nature?' On HBO's 'Barry,' Bill Hader Asks, 'Can You Change Your Nature?' Listen · 43:23 43:23 Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor