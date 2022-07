New baseball rule hopes to reverse decades of fan loss NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with LA Times baseball reporter Bill Shaikin about the defensive "pie-slice rule" and other ways the MLB is attempting to bring more excitement back to baseball.

Sports New baseball rule hopes to reverse decades of fan loss New baseball rule hopes to reverse decades of fan loss Listen · 3:50 3:50 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with LA Times baseball reporter Bill Shaikin about the defensive "pie-slice rule" and other ways the MLB is attempting to bring more excitement back to baseball. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor